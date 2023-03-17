Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.
Isoray Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.