Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

ITCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 3,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

