iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 265.61% from the company’s current price.
ITOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of ITOS opened at $14.77 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
