iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 265.61% from the company’s current price.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $14.77 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.