Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

