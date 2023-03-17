J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.79) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JDW stock traded down GBX 2.02 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 581.48 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,113. The firm has a market cap of £748.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3,876.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 853.50 ($10.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 516.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 479.73.

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £11,882,000 ($14,481,413.77). Insiders acquired a total of 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

