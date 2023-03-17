J Kenneth Thompson Sells 3,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.