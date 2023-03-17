James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 35,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,011. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 390,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

