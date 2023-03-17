James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.15

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 648364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $766.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

