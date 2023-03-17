Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 4.7%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 163,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 308,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.05.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

