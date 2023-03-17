Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 571,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.63. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

