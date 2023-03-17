Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 266,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
