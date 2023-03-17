JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,680 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 399,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

