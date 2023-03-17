JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,744 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. ING Groep accounts for 1.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,592,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4101 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

