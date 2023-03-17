Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

VOW3 opened at €122.52 ($131.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 52 week high of €162.38 ($174.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

