Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $11.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRAD. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 460,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

