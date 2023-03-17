Jefferies Financial Group Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $135.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Fox Factory Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

