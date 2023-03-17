JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $249,600.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00.

JELD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 579,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 234.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 335,599 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

