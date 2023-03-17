Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 710.3 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Jiangxi Copper stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JIAXF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

