JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.
EverCommerce Trading Up 20.0 %
NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 1,091,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
