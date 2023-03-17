JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

ACET stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 258,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $318.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.35. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

