Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.03

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and traded as low as $47.02. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 13,740 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,012.50.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

