Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

