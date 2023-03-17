Joseph Lebel III Purchases 1,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $21,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

