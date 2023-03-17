JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.42) to GBX 2,340 ($28.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,060 ($37.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Trading Up 2.9 %

Bunzl stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

