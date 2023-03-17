JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lowered by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,832,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

