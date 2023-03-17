JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 94,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 326,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,522. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.