JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 94,661 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 326,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,522. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
