jvl associates llc Buys 895 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

jvl associates llc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 229,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

