jvl associates llc Sells 498 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

jvl associates llc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.00 and its 200 day moving average is $451.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

