K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
KBL opened at C$30.69 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$34.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.26. The company has a market cap of C$330.53 million, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
