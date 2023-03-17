K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading 4.3% Higher

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.83. 118,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 798,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.89.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

