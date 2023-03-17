Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ KALU traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,951. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $986.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.59%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.