Kava Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $442.37 million and $36.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00048275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,273,914 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

