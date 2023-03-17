KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.76

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

KAZ Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

