KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of KBR worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KBR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 165,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,882. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

