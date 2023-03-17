KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,163 shares of company stock worth $1,261,608. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

