Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Kelly Services Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 153,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,025. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kelly Services by 118.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.