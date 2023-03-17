Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Down 7.7 %

KMT stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

