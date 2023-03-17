Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $520.02

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €520.02 ($559.16) and traded as high as €571.40 ($614.41). Kering shares last traded at €565.20 ($607.74), with a volume of 265,445 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($666.67) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($602.15) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €540.00 ($580.65) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

