Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Insider Sells $30,300.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 415,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,589. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.71%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 825,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 497,169 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

