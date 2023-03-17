Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 911,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 497,169 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $961.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 109.71%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

