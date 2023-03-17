Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

