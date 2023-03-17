Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KRG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. 1,928,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,336. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.