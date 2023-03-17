KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLA Price Performance
NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $384.73. 411,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.