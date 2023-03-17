Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $440,657.82

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $440,657.82 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00133555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

