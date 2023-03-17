Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,866,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the period.

NYSE KTB opened at $50.88 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.