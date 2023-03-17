Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.41. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

