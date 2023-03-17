Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.41. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
