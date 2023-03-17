Kwmg LLC Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.04. 4,095,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

