Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 620,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

