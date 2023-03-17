KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €79.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of KWS stock opened at €60.80 ($65.38) on Monday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($57.53) and a one year high of €70.40 ($75.70). The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.44 and its 200 day moving average is €61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

