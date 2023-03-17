Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $148.09 million and $2,960.78 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

